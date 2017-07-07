FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Dunelm Group total Q4 revenue rose by 17.7 pct to 240 mln stg
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2017 / 6:26 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dunelm Group total Q4 revenue rose by 17.7 pct to 240 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc:

* Total revenue for Q4 rose by 17.7% to £240.0m

* Q4 total revenue, excluding worldstores, rose by 6.7% to £217.4m

* Q4 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) grew by 3.8%

* Anticipate that pre-exceptional profit before tax for 52 weeks ended 1st July 2017 will be in range of £109.0m - £111.0m

* Net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of £127m

* Expecting approximately 1.5% of LFL sales to move from third to Q4

* Expectation is that gross margin for full year will be broadly flat compared to prior year

* For full year, group gross margin is expected to be around 49.0%

* Exceptional items relating to acquisition are expected to be around £17m for financial year

* Expect a further c£7m of exceptional items in next financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.