BRIEF-Dunelm Says Online Business Operational, Eligible To Funding Under Covid Corporate Financing Facility

April 16 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group PLC:

* BUSINESS AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

* AFTER A PHASED RESTART OF ONLINE BUSINESS, ARE NOW FULLY OPERATIONAL, WITH EXCEPTION OF SOME 2-MAN DELIVERY PRODUCTS

* HAVE BEEN ABLE TO SATISFY A HIGH LEVEL OF ONLINE CUSTOMER DEMAND, WITH RECENT ONLINE ORDER LEVELS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER

* STORES REMAIN CLOSED, AND MAJORITY OF STORE COLLEAGUES HAVE BEEN FURLOUGHED

* HAD EXISTING FINANCING FACILITIES OF £175M, CONSISTING OF A RCF OF £165M, WHICH GROUP HAS DECIDED TO DRAW DOWN IN FULL, AND A £10M OVERDRAFT

* NOW RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM BANK OF ENGLAND THAT CO IS ELIGIBLE TO FUNDING UNDER COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY

* CONFIDENT THAT GROUP HAS ACCESS TO SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY, EVEN IN EVENT OF A PROLONGED STORE CLOSURE PERIOD

* ONLY ANTICIPATE NEED TO ISSUE PAPER UNDER CCFF SCHEME IN EVENT THAT STORES REMAIN CLOSED FOR A PERIOD GREATER THAN SIX MONTHS

* EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE TAKEN A VOLUNTARY 20% PAY REDUCTION

* CEO HAS TAKEN A 90% PAY REDUCTION,; CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE WAIVED 100% OF FEES

* PAY REDUCTIONS WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR THREE MONTHS FROM APRIL TO JUNE.