BRIEF-Dunelm says ‍total revenue for q1 up 24.8 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 ROSE BY 24.8% TO £247.9M​

* Q1 ‍TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) REVENUE GREW BY 9.3%.​

* ‍“WE CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM HOMEWARES MARKET”​

* “‍INTEGRATION OF WORLDSTORES BUSINESS CONTINUES ON PLAN”​

* ‍OUR GROUP GROSS MARGIN IN QUARTER WAS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS, BEING 220BPS LOWER THAN LAST YEAR FOR TWO REASONS​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR WE EXPECT DUNELM GROSS MARGIN, COMBINING STORE AND ONLINE, TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍OPENED FIVE NEW STORES IN Q1, TAKING OUR SUPERSTORE FOOTPRINT TO 165 STORES​