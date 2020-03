March 16 (Reuters) - Markel Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - DUNES POINT CAPITAL, LP ANNOUNCES SIGNING A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS OF HARVEY BUILDING PRODUCTS

* DUNES POINT CAPITAL, LP - LANSING ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL A MAJORITY INTEREST TO MARKEL CORPORATION

* DUNES POINT CAPITAL, LP - DPC WILL RETAIN MANUFACTURING BUSINESS OF HARVEY