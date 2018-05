May 22 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc:

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS ANNOUNCES BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF $250 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC - FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018

* DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP INC - REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS