Sept 15 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc - units of co entered into a Note Purchase Agreement relating to issuance and sale of $1.4 bln principal amount of notes​

* Dunkin' Brands Group - ‍ $1.4 bln notes consist of "Series 2017-1 CLASS A-2-I notes" of $600 mln, "Series 2017-1 Class A-2-II notes" of $800 mln