BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.57

April 26 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%

* QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%

* QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MILLION VERSUS $296.4 MILLION

* IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $303.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS - CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018

* NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS - CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT

* SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74

* 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MILLION INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH

* GLOBAL SYSTEMWIDE SALES GROWTH OF 5.1% IN Q1

* GLOBAL SYSTEMWIDE SALES GROWTH OF 5.1% IN Q1

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018