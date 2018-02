BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.64

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc:

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.13

* QTRLY REVENUE $227.1 MILLION VERSUS $215.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.8%​

* QTRLY ‍DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.8%​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* QTRLY ‍BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.1%​

* QTRLY ‍BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.1%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $220.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS - NET BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES IN QUARTER INCLUDES A $143.4 MILLION NET TAX BENEFIT DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP SAYS MORNING COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED EACH QUARTER SEQUENTIALLY IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: