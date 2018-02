Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc:

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE IN 2018 FIRST QUARTER

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3475PER SHARE

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP - NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS 7.75 PERCENT INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER‘S DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: