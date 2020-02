Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS SHUTTERS HALF ITS CHINA DOUGHNUT, ICE CREAM SHOPS - BLOOMBERG

* DUNKIN’ BRANDS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ABOUT HALF OF ITS 71 DUNKIN' AND BASKIN-ROBBINS LOCATIONS IN CHINA DURING OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS - BLOOMBERG Source text - bloom.bg/2upDolQ Further company coverage: