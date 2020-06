June 18 (Reuters) - Duopharma Biotech:

* SOLD 218,688 SCM LIFESCIENCE SHARES ON-MARKET ON KOSDAQ FOR AN AVERAGE OF 31,980 WON PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING THE SALE, CO’S EFFECTIVE STAKE IN SCM LIFESCIENCE IS 2.8%

* DISPOSAL IMPROVES CO'S CASH POSITION BY ABOUT 25 MILLION RGT FOR FY2020