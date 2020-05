May 22 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) EOSINOPHILIC ESOPHAGITIS TRIAL MEETS BOTH CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* SANOFI - PHASE 3 TRIAL MET BOTH OF ITS CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS, AS WELL AS ALL KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* SANOFI - PHASE 3 TRIAL DEMONSTRATED SIMILAR SAFETY RESULTS TO KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF DUPIXENT IN ITS APPROVED INDICATIONS