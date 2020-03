BRIEF-Dupont Says Its Tyvek Manufacturing Operations Run 24 Hours/Day

March 16 (Reuters) - Dupont:

* DUPONT - TYVEK MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS RUN 24 HOURS/DAY, FACILITIES THAT PRODUCE GARMENTS ARE WORKING OVERTIME TO INCREASE CAPACITY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* DUPONT - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, ACTIONS TAKEN INCLUDE CANCELING PARTICIPATION AT ALL LARGE MEETINGS, INTERNALLY & EXTERNALLY

* DUPONT - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, ACTIONS TAKEN INCLUDE SUSPENDING INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AND RESTRICTING ALL OTHER TRAVEL TO BUSINESS CRITICAL ONLY

* DUPONT - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, ACTIONS TAKEN INCLUDE REQUIRING EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME WHERE POSSIBLE