July 1 (Reuters) - DURECT Corp:

* DURECT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN PHASE 2 SAFETY AND EFFICACY STUDY OF DUR-928 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LIVER OR KIDNEY INJURY

* DURECT CORP - FDA HAS AUTHORIZED INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION FOR DUR-928 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: