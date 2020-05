DURECT Corp:

* DURECT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 1B STUDY OF DUR-928 IN NASH

* DURECT CORP - IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH SERUM LIVER ENZYMES AND LIVER IMAGING FROM PHASE 1B STUDY OF DUR-928 IN NASH

* DURECT CORP - IMPROVEMENT IN SERUM LIPID PROFILE FROM PHASE 1B STUDY OF DUR-928 IN NASH

* DURECT CORP - DUR-928 WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH NO SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EVENTS