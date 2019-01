BRIEF-Durect Says Sandoz Is Terminating Development, Commercialization Agreement With Co

Jan 7 (Reuters) - DURECT Corp:

* DURECT - RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE FROM SANDOZ THAT EFFECTIVE JAN 27, SANDOZ IS TERMINATING DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 5, 2017

* DURECT - SANDOZ AG WILL BE RETURNING EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND MARKET POSIMIR IN U.S.

* DURECT - PARTIES ARE IN DISPUTE WITH REGARD TO SANDOZ AG’S OBLIGATION TO PAY TERMINATION FEE TO CO

* DURECT - RELATING TO DISPUTE WITH SANDOZ, INITIATED FORMAL DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCESS RELATED TO TERMINATION FEE