April 15 (Reuters) - Duro Felguera SA:

* SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH EMPLOYEES REGARDING TEMPORARY LAYOFFS CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* SAYS ERTE TO LAST 6 MONTHS AND AFFECT TOTAL OF 672 WORKERS WITH MAXIMUM LIMIT OF 464 WORKERS PER MONTH

* TO REDUCE SALARY OF MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AND REST OF THE MANAGEMENT GROUP BY 20%