BRIEF-Duroc Notes Significant Disruptions In Some Of Business Linked To Covid-19

March 19 (Reuters) - Duroc AB:

* IN A STRONG POSITION BUT NOW NOTES SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS IN SOME OF THE BUSINESS LINKED TO COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXTENSIVE SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) NOW AFFECTS PRODUCTION AND SALES IN ALL DUROC GROUP’S BUSINESS AREAS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THIS WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS ON OUR RESULTS FROM MID-MARCH AND PROBABLY ALSO DURING LAST QUARTER OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* FOR FIRST TWO MONTHS OF THIS QUARTER, EBIT RESULT (FIGURES ARE PRELIMINARY AND NOT AUDITED) AMOUNTED TO ABOUT SEK 30 MILLION, COMPARED WITH A PROFIT FOR WHOLE OF Q3 2018/19 OF ABOUT SEK 30.5 MILLION

* SO FAR TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN HAS BEEN DONE IN COTTING GROUP’S PLANT IN NUCOURT IN FRANCE, AND PLANNING FOR REDUCTION OF PRODUCTION IS ALSO ONGOING IN OTHER EUROPEAN UNITS WITHIN DUROC GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)