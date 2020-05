May 8 (Reuters) - Duroc AB:

* Q3 REVENUE SEK 878.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 777.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ADJUSTED. EBITDA SEK 58.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 40.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACTS PRODUCTION AND SALES AND IS EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER Q4 RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)