April 7 (Reuters) - Dusit Thani PCL:

* TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL ITS SEVEN OWNED HOTELS IN THAILAND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* IN PROCESS OF ARRANGING FOR MORE SOURCE OF FUNDS VIA PROJECT FINANCE ON PROJECTS ALREADY OPERATED

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HOTELS IN THAILAND TO IMPACT BUSINESS PERFORMANCE, COST REDUCTION MEASURES TO BE IMPLEMENTED