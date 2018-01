Jan 10 (Reuters) - DUSTIN GROUP AB:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITA INCREASED TO SEK 131 MILLION (116)

* Q1 2017/18 NET SALES SEK ‍2​.59 BILLION VERSUS SEK 2.28 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT FOR QUARTER TOTALLED SEK 76 MILLION (68) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)