June 26 (Reuters) - Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd :

* DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES - QTRLY NET PROFIT 22.7 MILLION RGT

* DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES- QTRLY REVENUE 251.2 MILLION RGT

* DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES- QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 34 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 265 MILLION RGT

* DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES-OUTLOOK FOR CO REMAINS POSITIVE ON LONG TERM

* DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES-ANTICIPATES SLOWER RECOVERY CURVE IN 2021 DUE TO COVID-19