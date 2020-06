June 24 (Reuters) - Duty Free International Ltd:

* Q4 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 9.1 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT OF 10.0 MILLION RGT

* Q4 REVENUE 169.7 MILLION RGT VERSUS 167.5 MILLION RGT

* DUTY FREE INTERNATIONAL SAYS OUTLOOK FOR COMING FY EXPECTED TO BE VERY CHALLENGING & HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* REDUCED CASUAL LABOURS, DEFERRED NON-CRITICAL CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS TO MITIGATE ADVERSE FINANCIAL IMPACT IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* TO CLOSE NON-PROFITABLE OUTLETS BEFORE END OF Q2 OF FY2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)