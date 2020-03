BRIEF-DWF Group Says Keeping Expectations For FY21 Under Review

March 27 (Reuters) - DWF Group PLC:

* DWF GROUP PLC - ESTIMATES THAT GROUP REVENUE FOR FY20 WILL SHOW HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH AND TOTAL GROWTH OF BETWEEN 15% AND 20%

* DWF GROUP PLC - CONTINUES TO EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN UNDERLYING ADJUSTED PBT THIS YEAR

* DWF GROUP - EXPECTS MATERIAL IMPACT ON EXPECTED FY20 PROFITS DUE TO LOWER THAN EXPECTED REVENUE, LEVEL OF INVESTMENT MADE DURING YEAR TO GROW PLATFORM

* DWF GROUP PLC - PAYMENT OF ANY FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY20 WILL BE DETERMINED LATER IN YEAR ONCE GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY20 ARE KNOWN

* DWF GROUP PLC - MANAGEMENT ARE KEEPING THEIR EXPECTATIONS FOR FY21 UNDER REVIEW.

* DWF GROUP PLC - CERTAIN DIVISIONS AND GEOGRAPHIES HAVE HOWEVER EXPERIENCED AN IMPACT FROM MARKET DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

* DWF GROUP PLC - CONNECTED SERVICES IS ALSO EXPECTED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH IN FY20 WHILST COMMERCIAL SERVICES IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE FLAT

* DWF GROUP PLC - EXPECTS NET DEBT AT YEAR-END TO BE HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED.

* DWF GROUP - HAS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HSBC, NATWEST, LLOYDS OF £80M; CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE WITHIN LIMITS OF THAT FACILITY