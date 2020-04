BRIEF-DWF Group Says Secured In Principle Agreement To Raise Committed Revolving Credit Facilities

April 24 (Reuters) - DWF Group PLC:

* DWF GROUP PLC - DWF ENHANCES LIQUIDITY POSITION

* DWF GROUP - SECURED IN PRINCIPLE AGREEMENT TO RAISE COMMITTED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES & RELAXATION OF CERTAIN COVENANTS WITH ITS LENDERS

* DWF GROUP PLC - AGREEMENT WILL RESULT IN A SECONDARY RCF OF £15M, IN ADDITION TO GROUP’S EXISTING RCF OF £80M

* DWF GROUP PLC - AS A RESULT OF THIS ADDITIONAL FACILITY, GROUP WILL HAVE ACCESS TO WORKING CAPITAL FACILITIES OF £122M