BRIEF-DWS Group FY Consolidated Profit After Taxes Up At EUR 512 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - DWS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.67 PER SHARE

* GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAINTY ABOUT DURATION AND MARKET IMPACT OF COVID-19, OUR FORWARD-LOOKING ASSUMPTIONS CANNOT CURRENTLY ACCOUNT FOR ANY OF POTENTIAL IMPACTS

* AFTER TAXES, WE ACHIEVED A CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF EUR 512 MILLION, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF MORE THAN 30 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2018

* CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS CANNOT YET BE QUANTIFIED GIVEN UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING IMPACT OF EXPANDING PANDEMIC

* FY NET INFLOWS ROSE FOUR QUARTERS IN ROW AND RESULTED IN IMPRESSIVE NET INFLOW OF EUR 26.1 BILLION FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)