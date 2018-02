Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dws Ltd:

* HY NPAT OF $10.13 MILLION, UP 12%​

* HY REVENUE OF $61.67 MILLION, DOWN 16%​

* ‍INTERIM FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND OF 5.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE DECLARED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)