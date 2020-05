BRIEF-DX (Group) Sees FY Rev, Adjusted EBITDA To Be Ahead Of Market Forecasts

May 28 (Reuters) - DX (Group) PLC:

* DX (GROUP) PLC - EXPERIENCED A SLOW AND STEADY RECOVERY IN TRADING SINCE 16 APRIL

* DX (GROUP) PLC - TRADING IN BOTH DX FREIGHT AND DX EXPRESS HAS BEEN BETTER THAN BOARD ANTICIPATED

* DX (GROUP) PLC - EXPECTS GROUP TO GENERATE A SMALL PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN SECOND HALF OF FY20

* DX (GROUP) PLC - EXPECTS REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR TO BE AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET FORECASTS

* DX (GROUP) PLC - NET DEBT AT 25 APRIL 2020 WAS £2.0M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: