BRIEF-DXB Entertainments Temporary Suspension Of Theme Park Operations Will Be extended

April 2 (Reuters) - DXB ENTERTAINMENTS:

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF THEME PARK OPERATIONS WILL BE EXTENDED

* SUSPENSION WILL BE EXTENDED UNTIL SUCH TIME SITUATION IS RE—EVALUATED

* COVID-19 WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2020 RESULTS

* ALSO EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT LAPITA AND RIVERLAND DUBAI

* WILL TAKE OPPORTUNITY TO UNDERTAKE ITS ANNUAL ROUTINE MAINTENANCE CYCLE, IN READINESS FOR RE-OPENING

* DISCUSSIONS WITH LOAN FINANCIERS WITH REGARD AED 4.2 BILLION SYNDICATED LOAN FACILITY HAVE NOW CONCLUDED

* FOR A PERIOD OF 15 MONTHS, A SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION OF INTEREST / PROFIT DUE WILL BE DEFERRED

* TO DELAY OPENING OF LEGOLAND HOTEL FROM JUNE 2020 TO 04 2020

* IN PROCESS OF IMPLEMENTING A NUMBER OF ADDITIONAL TEMPORARY MEASURES TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS

* RENEGOTIATION OF SUPPLIER AGREEMENTS, AN IMMEDIATE REDUCTION IN MARKETING SPEND AND A SUSPENSION OF OUTSOURCE ARRANGEMENTS