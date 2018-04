April 26 (Reuters) - DXB ENTERTAINMENTS:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ENTERING INTO RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION WITH CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER MERAAS HOLDING AND MERAAS LEISURE AND ENTERTAINMENT FOR ISSUANCE OF UPTO AED 1.235 BILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* COUPON RATE 8 PERCENT PER ANNUM, COMPOUNDED QUARTERLY – TO BE ADDED TO VALUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND EITHER CONVERTED INTO SHARES OR REPAID AT MATURITY