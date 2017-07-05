BRIEF-DXC Technology acquires Tribridge

July 5 (Reuters) - Dxc Technology Co
* Dxc technology acquires tribridge to solidify its position as a leading systems integrator for microsoft dynamics 365
* Dxc technology acquires tribridge to solidify its position as a leading systems integrator for microsoft dynamics 365
* Says financial terms were not disclosed.
* Dxc technology co - under acquisition agreement, which is effective immediately, tribridge will be known as tribridge, a dxc technology company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: