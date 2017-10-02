FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DXC Technology Co - on Sep 26 co received commitments to extend maturity date of existing revolving credit agreement
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-DXC Technology Co - on Sep 26 co received commitments to extend maturity date of existing revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co

* DXC Technology Co- on September 26, 2017, co received commitments to extend the maturity date of the co’s existing revolving credit agreement

* DXC Technology Co-on Sept 27 certain incremental lenders committed to provide co with $120 million of incremental commitments under revolving credit agreement

* DXC Technology Co-extension will become effective on anniversary of closing date of the revolving credit agreement on October 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2yEyjmi) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.