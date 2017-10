Sept 18 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co

* DXC Technology Co - On September 14, unit entered into a term loan credit agreement in an aggregate principal amount of €400 million - SEC Filing

* DXC Technology Co- The term facility is scheduled to mature on May 12, 2018 - SEC Filing

* DXC Technology Co - Intends to use proceeds from term facility to finance a distribution of up to €400 million to DXC and for general corporate purposes ​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xKxdc0] Further company coverage: