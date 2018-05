May 17 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co:

* DXC TECHNOLOGY SAYS ON MAY 11 ENTERED INTO A SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR400 MILLION

* DXC TECHNOLOGY - PROCEEDS WERE USED TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER THAT CERTAIN TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPT 14, 2017 - SEC FILING

* DXC TECHNOLOGY CO - CREDIT AGREEMENT IS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON MAY 10, 2019 Source bit.ly/2IrBxTt Further company coverage: