BRIEF-DXP Enterprises Files For Non-Timely 10-K

March 12 (Reuters) - DXP Enterprises Inc:

* DXP ENTERPRISES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING‍​

* DXP ENTERPRISES INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% OR $1.0 BILLION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* DXP ENTERPRISES INC SAYS WILL REPORT POSITIVE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR THE FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017

* DXP ENTERPRISES INC SAYS EXPECTS TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K WITH AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, NO LATER THAN APRIL 2