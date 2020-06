June 29 (Reuters) - Dyadic International Inc:

* DYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC - ON JUNE 24, ENTERED INTO AMENDED SUB-LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ALPHAZYME TO AMEND AND RESTATE PRIOR AGREEMENT DATED MAY 5, 2019

* DYADIC INTERNATIONAL - AS PER AMENDED SUB-LICENSE DEAL, C1 TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER, ALPHAZYME IS OBLIGATED TO ISSUE CO 2.5% OF CLASS A SHARES OF ALPHAZYME Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2NE9gsX] Further company coverage: