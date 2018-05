BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Q1 Adjusted Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.65

May 22 (Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc:

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2019 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR THE NEXT FISCAL QUARTER AND LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL FISCAL YEAR

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019

* CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017

* SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BILLION - $3.43 BILLION

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES - SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 - $5.15

* SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.81 - $4.70

* SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MILLION TO $860 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28

* SEES GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 - $1.17

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES - SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 - $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.79, REVENUE VIEW $884.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.70, REVENUE VIEW $3.40 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)