BRIEF-Dycom Industries Sees Fiscal 2019 GAAP EPS $4.78 - $5.70

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc:

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS AND THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019 AND PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019

* SEES QUARTERLY ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09 TO $0.12

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 TO $1.23

* FOR QUARTER ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018 EXPECTS REVENUE OF ABOUT $655.0 MILLION

* SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.78 - $5.70

* SEES Q1 2019 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52 - $0.67

* SEES FISCAL 2019 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.22 - $6.14

* SEES Q1 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63 TO $0.78

* ESTIMATES THAT TAX REFORM WILL RESULT IN BENEFIT OF ABOUT $31.0 MILLION, OR $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE IN Q2 2018

* SEES 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.30 BILLION TO $3.50 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $720 MILLION TO $750 MILLION

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.90, REVENUE VIEW $3.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S