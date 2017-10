BRIEF-DyDo Group Holdings unit to acquire 80 pct stake in Merpez

Oct 16(Reuters) - DyDo Group Holdings Inc

* Says its 90 percent-owned Turkey-based unit Della Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. will acquire 80 percent stake in Turkey-based company Merpez Ticaret Turizm Gıda Tarım Pazarlama Emlak İnşaat Sanayi İthalat ve İhracat Limited Şirketi(Merpez), which is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of mineral water

* Says amount of investment in Merpez for the acquisition is 23.4 million Turkish liras (725 million yen)

* Says the acquisition will close in late November

