Dec 13 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* DYNACOR: ACCELERATES REPAYMENT OF LONG-TERM DEBT

* DYNACOR GOLD MINES SAYS HAS MADE AN ADDITIONAL $1.5 MILLION PARTIAL PREPAYMENT ON ITS OUTSTANDING LONG-TERM SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: