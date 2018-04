April 17 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* DYNACOR ANNOUNCES SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAM

* DYNACOR GOLD MINES - CO TO PURCHASE, FOR CANCELLATION, UP TO ABOUT 2 MILLION OR ABOUT 5% OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)