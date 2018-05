May 16 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Q1-2018: DYNACOR REPORTS NET INCOME OF US $1.6 M

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 19,072 OUNCES, AN INCREASE OF 11.4% COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* QTRLY SALES $26.6 MILLION, UP 7.7% VERSUS Q1 2017