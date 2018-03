March 29 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* DYNACOR GOLD MINES - 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION ESTIMATED BETWEEN 90,000 OUNCES AND 94,000 OUNCES

* EXPECTS TO RETURN ITS PRODUCTION TO ITS FULL 300 TPD CAPACITY SOON AFTER RAINY SEASON

* PLANS TO EXPAND CAPACITY TO 360 TPD BY END OF YEAR

* Q4-2016 WAS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY Q1 OF OPERATIONS AT VETA DORADA PLANT