March 19 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* DYNACOR PRODUCES 6,636 OZ OF GOLD IN FEBRUARY

* IN FEB., PRODUCED 6,636 OUNCES OF GOLD AT ITS VETA DORADA PLANT IN PERU VERSUS 6,733 OUNCES​ LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: