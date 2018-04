April 18 (Reuters) - Dynagas LNG Partners LP:

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES REDUCTION IN QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION TO $0.25 PER COMMON UNIT

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS - BOARD APPROVED PLAN TO REDUCE QTRLY DISTRIBUTION ON PARTNERSHIP’S COMMON UNITS TO $0.25/COMMON UNIT FROM $0.4225/COMMON UNIT

* DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP - NEW DISTRIBUTION LEVEL IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE PARTNERSHIP WITH APPROXIMATELY $24.5 MILLION IN ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS