June 24 (Reuters) - Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd:

* CONSORTIUM OF CO & HUIZHOU JINXIONG INDUSTRIAL CONFIRMED SUCCESSFUL BIDDERS FOR PPP PROJECT

* TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF PROJECT IS ABOUT RMB280 MILLION

* PROJECT CO TO SIGN CONCESSION AGREEMENT WITH HUIZHOU HUIYANG CITY APPEARANCE, ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION ADMINISTRATION BUREAU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: