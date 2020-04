April 9 (Reuters) - Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd:

* UPDATES ON RESPONSE TO FEEDBACK OF PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES

* EXPECTED THAT IT IS UNABLE TO SUBMIT RESPONSE MATERIALS WITHIN TIME LIMITED PRESCRIBED BY CSRC

* SUBMITTED APPLICATION OF DELAY IN RESPONSE TO CSRC FOR SUBMITTING RESPONSE MATERIALS TO FEEDBACK

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT, FIELD WORK OF RELEVANT INTERMEDIARIES WAS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RESTRICTION