BRIEF-Dynam Japan Posts FY Revenue Hk$10,115 Million, Down 3.0%

May 27 (Reuters) - Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd:

* DYNAM JAPAN- FY REVENUE HK$10,115 MILLION, DOWN 3.0%

* DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS CO LTD - FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$908 MILLION, UP 1.2%

* DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS CO LTD-RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF ¥3 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* DYNAM JAPAN- TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATION OF PACHINKO HALLS HAD MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL CONDITION & OPERATIONS AFTER APRIL 2020

* DYNAM JAPAN - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS ARE ONGOING, GROUP EXPECTS ADVERSE EFFECTS MAY CONTINUE IN FUTURE

* DYNAM JAPAN-45 PACHINKO HALLS ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATION AS AT 25 MAY