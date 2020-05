BRIEF-Dynam Japan Says Will Not Make A Profit For Three-Month Period Ending 30 June

May 28 (Reuters) - Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd:

* DYNAM JAPAN- IN MAY, NUMBER OF DAYS IN WHICH GROUP WAS ABLE TO OPERATE HALLS WAS ABOUT 53% AS COMPARED TO NORMAL LEVEL

* DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS- PACHINKO HALLS HAVE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS

* DYNAM JAPAN - EXPECTED OPERATING REVENUE WILL GRADUALLY RECOVER FROM JULY & WILL RETURN TO NORMAL FROM OCT 2020

* DYNAM JAPAN- OPERATING REVENUE DROPPED ABOUT 70% IN MAY VERSUS PCP

* DYNAM JAPAN- MACHINE UTILIZATION RATIO DROPPED TO ABOUT ONE-HALF OF NORMAL LEVEL IN MAY

* DYNAM JAPAN - WILL NOT MAKE A PROFIT FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDING 30 JUNE

* DYNAM JAPAN- WILL MAKE A PROFIT FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDING 30 SEPT

* DYNAM JAPAN - WILL REDUCE COSTS OF MACHINE, PERSONNEL COSTS, VARIABLE COSTS, & FIXED COSTS BY 20%, 10%, 15%, & 5% RESPECTIVELY

* DYNAM JAPAN SEES A PROFIT FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2021