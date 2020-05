May 4 (Reuters) - Dynamic Colours Ltd:

* MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IN MALAYSIA WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY PLANS ESPECIALLY STARTING Q2 OF 2020

* VIETNAM OPERATIONS NOT BEEN AFFECTED SO FAR BY ANY NATIONAL LOCKDOWN DURING THIS COVID- 19 PERIOD